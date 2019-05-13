Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,322 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 46,183.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 85.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 1,064.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 53.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of SAN opened at $4.67 on Monday. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

WARNING: “Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Banco Santander SA (SAN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/bbva-compass-bancshares-inc-has-1-23-million-holdings-in-banco-santander-sa-san.html.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.