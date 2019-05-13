BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,657,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,303,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 599,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after acquiring an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $534,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

