BayCom (BCML) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Get BayCom alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BayCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BayCom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.35. BayCom has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in BayCom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in BayCom by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 365,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,242 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in BayCom by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BayCom (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.