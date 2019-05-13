Baozun Inc (BZUN) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baozun were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Baozun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Baozun by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Baozun by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Baozun stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $67.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

