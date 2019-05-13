Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$110.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.16, for a total value of C$2,658,329.45. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.98, for a total transaction of C$717,482.70.

BMO opened at C$104.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$86.25 and a 1-year high of C$109.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.24 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2600002610687 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

