Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in argenx SE – (ARGX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in argenx were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in shares of argenx by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 884,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,659,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 1,715.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX opened at $118.20 on Monday. argenx SE – has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.12.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in argenx SE – (ARGX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/bank-of-america-corp-de-increases-holdings-in-argenx-se-argx.html.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.