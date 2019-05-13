Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.02 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $88,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $71,049.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $356,817. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

WARNING: “Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.02 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/bank-of-america-corp-de-has-1-02-million-stake-in-standard-motor-products-inc-smp.html.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.