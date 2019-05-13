Bank of America Analysts Give Wendys (WEN) a $20.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.21.

Wendys stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Wendys’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wendys by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wendys by 64.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 76,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 214,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 129.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 499,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 281,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Wendys by 6.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

