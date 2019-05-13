BancorpSouth Bank Sells 360 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $309,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.99 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

