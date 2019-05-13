BAE Systems (BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 588 ($7.68) target price (down previously from GBX 634 ($8.28)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

LON BA opened at GBX 463.10 ($6.05) on Monday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

In other news, insider Peter Lynas sold 13,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £66,419.10 ($86,788.32). Also, insider Jerry DeMuro sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £75,597.06 ($98,780.95). Insiders have bought 90 shares of company stock worth $44,888 in the last three months.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

