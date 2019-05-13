AxoGen (AXGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXGN. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised AxoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AxoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $23.48 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $931.57 million, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 8.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 29.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,597,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 121,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 343,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

