Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 82,126 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 82,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,120,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 21,397 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $322,024.85.

OPRX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,516. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.56 million, a P/E ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

