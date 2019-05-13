Avnet (AVT) Director Sells $932,024.00 in Stock

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Director James A. Lawrence sold 20,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $932,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avnet stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/avnet-avt-director-sells-932024-00-in-stock.html.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.