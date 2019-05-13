Avalara Inc (AVLR) Insider Sells $1,782,250.00 in Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,782,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Avalara stock traded down $4.23 on Monday, reaching $67.74. 1,351,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,205. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.72.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avalara from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
