Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ATTU. BidaskClub upgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Roth Capital cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTU. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,068,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,397,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Attunity by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 335,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,097,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Attunity
Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.
