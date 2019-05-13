Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATTU. BidaskClub upgraded Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Craig Hallum cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Roth Capital cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTU. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,068,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,397,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Attunity by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 335,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,097,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Attunity stock remained flat at $$23.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,578. The company has a market cap of $500.72 million, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89. Attunity has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

