ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) has been given a C$23.00 price objective by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of ATA stock traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.92. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$13.28 and a one year high of C$24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

