Aspiriant LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 43,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $99.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $101.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

