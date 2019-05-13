Arizona State Retirement System Sells 706 Shares of GATX Co. (GATX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of GATX by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter.

GATX opened at $76.20 on Monday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). GATX had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $96,607.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,627 shares in the company, valued at $427,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $172,238.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on GATX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on GATX and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

