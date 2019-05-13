Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $753.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/arcos-dorados-arco-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.