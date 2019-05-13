ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,189. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $13.94.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

