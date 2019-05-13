Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

AAOI stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.12. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $217.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $52.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

