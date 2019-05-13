Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGTC. TheStreet raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.84. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 160,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

