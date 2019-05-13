ANSELL LTD/S (ANSLY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie raised ANSELL LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $76.04 on Monday. ANSELL LTD/S has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $86.92.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

