ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $867.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.37. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $299,663.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,974.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 27,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,755,016.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 234,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 522,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

