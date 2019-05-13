Analyzing Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) and Associated Banc (ASB)

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Associated Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Associated Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.35 million 3.66 $5.10 million N/A N/A Associated Banc $1.51 billion 2.48 $333.56 million $2.03 11.19

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Surrey Bancorp and Associated Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 2 5 2 0 2.00

Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Associated Banc pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 31.20% N/A N/A Associated Banc 22.56% 9.87% 1.05%

Summary

Associated Banc beats Surrey Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers mortgages, real estate loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial credit products, government-guaranteed loans, and credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash management services, electronic banking, other business services, international services, merchant card services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, and brokerage and investment services. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 236 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

