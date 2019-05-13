Analyzing Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP.PE)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tsakos Energy Navigation does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $585.05 million 2.29 -$190.07 million ($4.56) -5.72 Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -23.03% -6.54% -2.44% Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scorpio Tankers and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

