Analysts Set J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) PT at $115.38

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $336,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $70,673,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 601,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 402,618 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,268,000 after buying an additional 395,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 753,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,072,000 after buying an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 460,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $95.06 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

