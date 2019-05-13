Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) PT at $127.00

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $101,984.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,216 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,461. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after buying an additional 95,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,888,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,494,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,333,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,281,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,834,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $132.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $501.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

