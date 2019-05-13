Analysts Offer Predictions for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on PTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.06.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 1,307.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,867,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 206,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.