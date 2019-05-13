Analysts Issue Forecasts for Noodles & Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Noodles & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.93 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NDLS opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.00, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.06. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 712,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 930,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 969,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

