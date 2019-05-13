Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (STN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report sales of $714.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $719.48 million and the lowest is $709.08 million. Stantec reported sales of $703.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STN shares. TheStreet raised Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Stantec by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,844,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stantec by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,076,000 after purchasing an additional 950,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,961,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Stantec by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.19. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

