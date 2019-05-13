Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post $602.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.17 million to $621.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $618.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

MUR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.