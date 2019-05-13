Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.77 Million

Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce sales of $735.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the lowest is $726.90 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 96.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $755.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $658.80.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $727.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $762.90.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 23,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.14, for a total value of $15,414,619.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,615.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.91, for a total transaction of $1,000,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $566,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,745 shares of company stock worth $100,831,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

