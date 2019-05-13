Analysts Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Everi had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $123.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

EVRI traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $10.06. 638,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,520. Everi has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,428,000 after acquiring an additional 195,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,785,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 4,516,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,513,000 after acquiring an additional 244,523 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 288,398 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

