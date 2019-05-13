Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 53.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400,605 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 52.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,889,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,661,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 826.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 385,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,687,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,807,000 after acquiring an additional 496,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $110.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $288,046.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,120 shares of company stock worth $12,114,745. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

