Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 501,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,429.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $288,046.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,120 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,745 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $106.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/analog-devices-inc-adi-position-increased-by-mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v.html.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.