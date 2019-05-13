Ames National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:ATLO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381. Ames National has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ames National stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Ames National worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

