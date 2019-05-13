American Investment Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 77,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $154.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

