American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.79 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $82,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $315,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,706 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $425,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,664,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,924,000 after acquiring an additional 136,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,925,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,180,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,968,000 after acquiring an additional 125,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after acquiring an additional 117,297 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

