American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,015,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 128,899 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 39.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 268,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 15.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 135,475 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $215,255.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,812.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. 41,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/american-axle-manufact-holdings-inc-axl-holdings-cut-by-state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d.html.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.