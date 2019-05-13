American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,505 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 65,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,125 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 34,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 340,028 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $33.99 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

