Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.6% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 89.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,834.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,181.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,075 shares of company stock worth $21,454,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,889.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

