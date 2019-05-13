Alumina (AWCMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AWCMY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Macquarie lowered Alumina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Alumina has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

