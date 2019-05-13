Altai Resources (ATI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 87300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

Altai Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATI)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

