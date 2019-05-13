Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cognex by 1,952.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.81 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $612,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

