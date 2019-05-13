Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Lessened by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,089.3% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 97,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,257,000 after acquiring an additional 92,704 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alphabet by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Alphabet by 66.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,167.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $811.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,325.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

