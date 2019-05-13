Alchemint Standards Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,720.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $369,305.00 and $10,720.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00302269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00739898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125732 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

