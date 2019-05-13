AlarmCom (ALRM) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $6,673.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $63.95 on Friday. AlarmCom has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.46.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $38,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,565,498.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $146,774.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,714 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,265.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,489 shares of company stock worth $2,811,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

