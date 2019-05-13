Alamos Gold (AGI) Stock Price Up 7%

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s share price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 3,055,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,129,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,412,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,485,000 after buying an additional 7,865,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,698,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,322,000 after buying an additional 3,995,623 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,305,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,653,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,041,000 after buying an additional 2,136,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

