Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Holdings Raised by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,002 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 92,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 47,023 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 489,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $151,335.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $427,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,185,826 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,703. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

